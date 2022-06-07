Dogsthorpe Star Pit.

Over 20 firefighters were called to a fire that broke out at Dogsthorpe Star Pit on Saturday (June 4).

Crews arrived on the scene at just before 5pm and did not return to their stations until 8:20pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4.52pm on Saturday (4) crews were called to a fire on the A47 near Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

“More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Thorney, along with the north roaming fire engine and the water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a nature reserve and extinguished it using hose reels. They returned to their stations by 8.20pm."