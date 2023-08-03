Orton Mere: Nene Park hosts 30ft sandpit and vintage beach rides for school holidays

Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside... at Orton Mere Beach

Nene Park is playing host to Orton Mere Beach as school’s out for the summer.

Open daily, parents can take their infants to one of either two three hour sessions from 10-pm – 1pm or from 2pm – 5pm.

The Beach at Orton Mere is a family event organised by Leslie Danter & Sons Amusements.

Head of marketing at Nene Park Jen Marscheider said: “We’re really committed to ensuring we offer something for everyone in Peterborough and the wider community.

“Our parks should be a place for fun, and we’re so pleased to be able to work with partners such as Leslie Danter & Sons Amusements to bring a bit of the seaside to Orton Mere. We just hope the sunshine turns up too.”

Each three hour session has fun for all the family, with unlimited access to fairground rides planes, crooked cottage, swing boats, trampolines, helter-skelters and merry-go-rounds.

Aside from that, there’s also the opportunity to get stuck into crazy golf and a giant 30ft sandpit with huge deck chairs.

Games, food and drink stalls are also available at an additional cost.

The beach is suitable for children aged between 2 and 10, costing £10.99 per child while adults go free.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of arrival while the event is ongoing between 1 August and 28 August.

Take a look at the following images for a glimpse of old fashioned seaside fun:

