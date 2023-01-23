Orton collision: Cyclist suffered 'potentially life changing injuries' in collision

A cyclist suffered ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ in a collision in Peterborough on Friday afternoon (January 20.)

The collision happened at about 12.45pm when a black Hyundai Tuscon and the pedal cycle were involved in a collision in Malborne Way, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The crash happened near Herlington

The driver of the Hyundai, a woman in her 60s, remained at the scene and is assisting enquires.

The road was closed for much of the afternoon following the collision as emergency services worked at the scene and started their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward to help in the investigation.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage from the area, please get in touch with Cambridgeshire Police either online or via 101, quoting incident 174 of 20 January.