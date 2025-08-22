Westminster Life: Proud to support our city’s Beer Festival

Last week, I had the chance to spend some time at one of Peterborough’s best-known annual events, the Beer Festival on the Embankment. It was a brilliant afternoon, and a reminder of how much local culture and community spirit we have to celebrate here in our city.

The festival is now in its 46th year, and it has grown into one of the biggest events of its kind anywhere in the country. More than 350 different beers were on offer this year, alongside wine, gin and alcohol-free options, making sure there really was something for everyone. It’s more than just a bar under a marquee – it’s a community celebration that draws in thousands of people each summer. Families came down to enjoy the food stalls, fairground rides and live music, alongside the UK’s longest continuous beer bar, stretching more than 90 metres.

That scale doesn’t come without a huge amount of hard work. Speaking to organisers, it was clear just how much effort goes into making the festival happen each year – not least in the recent hot weather, which made the preparations particularly gruelling. They deserve enormous credit for their dedication. The fact that the festival is still going strong after almost half a century is down to the volunteers, campaigners and community groups who make it happen.

What stood out to me most, though, was the success of our local brewers. Oakham Ales, who are based here in North West Cambridgeshire, picked up awards at this year’s festival. I was delighted to present them, and it was a real pleasure to see the recognition for the quality and consistency of their craft. We’re lucky to have businesses like this in our area – not just brewing great beer, but creating jobs, contributing to the local economy, and giving our region a name for quality.

Sam Carling MP with Ed Sharman from Oakham Ales

Events like this are also about giving back. Last year’s festival raised nearly £19,000 for Thorpe Hall Hospice, and the organisers are hoping to top £20,000 this year. That’s an incredible achievement, and a reminder that behind the fun, the Beer Festival has a serious impact in supporting good causes locally.

There’s also a learning side to it – with the CAMRA Learn and Discover bar helping people understand what goes into a pint, from the hops and barley to the brewing process itself. It’s about broadening horizons, encouraging people to try something new, and supporting the future of independent brewing.

It’s easy to think of festivals like this as just a bit of fun – but they’re also an important part of what makes our city and its surrounding villages tick. They bring people together, they put us on the map, and they showcase the best of what our community can achieve when we work together.

So a huge thank you to everyone who made this year’s festival possible – and congratulations again to Oakham Ales on their well-deserved awards. I’ll keep raising a glass to events and businesses like these that make our area such a fantastic place to live.