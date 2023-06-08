​So much so the council is asking residents if they should be turned off rather than spend money to keep them maintained.

The fountains have been a controversial subject since they appeared as the major part of a multi-million pound revamp of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loved by some (including the pigeons), hated by others, in recent years they have been off longer than they’ve been on.

Leader of the council Wayne Fitzgerald pointed out: “...the fountains are now 13-years-old and, like an old car, they require more maintenance.’’

He’s right of course, but I don’t recall amongst all the fanfare when the fountains were proposed and unveiled that anybody suggested their shelf life would be a mere 13 years! I’m sure we’ve got tins in our cupboard with a longer sell by date than that.

I’m neither a fan nor an opponent of the fountains but one thing I’m sure about is that the square without the fountains spraying is a barren space bordering on the ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the fountains are to be turned off surely there needs something in the way of street furniture to soften the harshness? But, and it always come down to this, any such alternatives would cost money.

A poll to keep the water fountains in operation or to switch them off has topped 1,374 votes. ·

Many of the fountains’ critics yearn for the return of flower beds to the square.

Good luck with that. Last year Peterborough City Council said it was "stopping the planting of spring and summer bedding plants in various areas" to help plug a gap in its budget.

Perhaps we should put some stalls there and rename it Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad