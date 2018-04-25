SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Perry does us all a favour, Strauss ruining his legacy, Harry needs a rest, De Bruyne is better than Salah

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry did the World Snooker Championships a huge favour by knocking world number one Mark Selby out in the first round.

Selby is class, but my goodness he’s boring to watch. He’s no Ronnie O’Sullivan who remains the one top player capable of making me watch long matches.

Harry Kane (left) needs a rest.

WHAT A LOAD OF ‘B*******’

I will remember Andrew Strauss fondly for getting rid of South African menace Kevin Pietersen from the England cricket team.

But my goodness he’s busy doing all he can to tarnish his legacy by promoting one-day cricket above Test cricket and by having his fingerprints all over the latest grubby attempt to change cricket, undoubtedly for the worse, with a 100-ball game

Apparently Strauss (above) believes 15 traditional six-ball overs followed by one over containing 10 balls will have mums and children flocking to county grounds to watch made-up teams play slog cricket during the summer holidays. Alienating existing fans is presumably a price worth paying. I agree with Durham’s Chris Rushworth who described the latest gimmick as ‘a load of B*******’.

GIVE IT A REST HARRY

Now that Spurs have once more got nothing to play for, perhaps Harry Kane will demand to be rested to give him, and England, a shot at succeeding at the World Cup. He clearly isn’t fully fit, but the lengths he went to claim a goal that wasn’t his recently suggests the Premier League Golden Boot is more of a target than it should be.

DE BRUYNE is greater than SALAH

Of course Manchester City wizard Kevin De Bruyne should have won the PFA Player-of-the-Year prize ahaed of Mo Salah and he should also win the football writers’ prize. De Bruyne has pulled the strings all season in City’s fabulous charge to honours. City are comfortably the best team in the country and De Bruyne has been the star who’s dazzled the brightest.