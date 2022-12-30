The Shoebox collection

This is what the 1.3m Rotarians have been doing worldwide in over 200 countries at this difficult time during the global economic crisis.

Mike Yarram, Christine Tindall and President Marcus Horrell, members of the Rotary Club of Peterborough, recently visited the Mother and Baby Unit at Peterborough Prison in Westwood, to distribute much-needed baby clothes, toiletries and Christmas gifts.

Also, through the Rotary shoebox scheme, they collected approximately 100 shoeboxes full of gifts and knitted hats, gloves and scarves, for children in the Ukraine where the winter temperatures can drop to minus 20 and beyond!

Many of the boxes were donated from Cambridgeshire Police HQ at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough Thorpe Wood Station, including SOCO and CID. Other boxes came from members of St Botolph’s Church and Longthorope Primary School, as well as local Rotarians. The boxes were gratefully collected by Laura Clarke and her family.

The club held their annual fundraising Christmas carol service at The Holiday Inn just before Christmas, led by Peterborough Salvation Army band in support of their food bank and social care projects throughout the area. It raised a grand total of £1077.

The Rotary Club of The Deepings, in partnership with Lions International, have been busy with their Santa Sleigh fundraising and bringing Christmas joy and cheer throughout their community and in nearby local villages. The club also provided and decorated a beautiful Christmas tree for the waiting room at The Deepings Practice medical centre.

The Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons has continued to support Peterborough Food Bank and The Light Project Peterborough, caring for the city’s homeless. Why not join Rotary today and help make a difference?