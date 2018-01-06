Parveen The Spice Queen: Winter soup with a hint of chilli

A very happy and healthy new year to you all...and I use the word healthy, with great sincerity.

That’s because, for me personally, the key to happiness stems from “healthiness”. Is that even a word? Oh well, English is my second language, but you get my meaning. I am only jesting with you. No, seriously, I truly believe that the pre-requisite for happiness has got to be - being healthy. I don’t know about you but I really over-indulged during the festive season but isn’t it a given that we all treat ourselves. We have way too much to eat and drink plus consume way too many fatty, sugary desserts. It doesn’t help that every sentence ends with the suffix “go on, it’s Christmas.”

So in January, in complete contrast to the over- indulgence and decadence of rich foods, we all jump on the healthy eating bandwagon... I know I have. I have decided to put my energy into being healthy, eating clean, exercising more and cutting out the sugar. I am not sure how long it will last but I am going to jolly well give it a go. I know the whole “new year, new you” hype is a bit of a cliché but here’s the thing about clichés, they are usually true. However for me, I think more than anything, it’s mindset. Now that my mind is made up, hopefully my body will follow. So, I hope you enjoy making this week’s recipe. It’s my winter warming potato and leek soup, it’s really easy to make, tastes delicious and is good for you. I like to make mine with a hint of chilli... well come on - you wouldn’t expect anything less would you? After all, I am The Spice Queen!

Recipe for Potato & leek soup with a hint of chilli, COOKING TIME: 15 mins. PREP TIME: 10 mins. SERVES - 8

Ingredients

1 onion, sliced

1 large potato, cubed

3 leeks, sliced

1 tbsp vegetable oil

5 fl oz of milk

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ green chilli, finely chopped

500 ml of boiling water

1. Heat the oil in a large pan then add the onions, potatoes and leeks. Cook for 5 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

2. Add the green chilli, salt and pepper, stir through then add the boiling water.

3. Simmer for 10 minutes allowing the vegetables to cook until tender.

4. Take off the heat. Using a hand blender, blend until smooth then stir in the milk.

Serve with love... not bread!

For a creamier taste...simply add 5oz of single cream instead of the milk.

If you are lactose intolerant... just leave the milk out.

