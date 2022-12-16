Opinion: 'Why I am enthusiastic about Peterborough's future', writes MP Paul Bristow

The General Election count 2019 at the East of England Arena, Paul Bristow MP celebrates winning the Peterborough seat.

It’s been three years since my election as the Member of Parliament for Peterborough.

There have been plenty of ups and the odd down. It could last for another 2 years or another 22 years. But one thing is certain, it’s the best job I will ever have.

A lot has happened since my election on a cold December night. I am particularly proud about the reinstatement of IVF services in Peterborough.

The NHS had suspended funding for local IVF services in 2017. I helped campaign for this to change with Amber Izzo and Fight for IVF – and we won. The joy it has brought to young parents and families is something truly special.

There are no prizes for guessing the most challenging aspect of the past three years. COVID-19 knocked us all sideways, whether we caught it or not.

I was so proud of how Peterborough came together. We were there to help each other when it mattered most.

My normal role as an MP was supplanted during the lockdowns, but I ended up busier than ever. With my team, we got people home from around the world and helped dozens of businesses stay afloat, with access to Government funding. I also joined in community efforts to look after the vulnerable and support those struggling.

When the Key Theatre announced it would close, I was devastated. It was part of my life and childhood and is now part of my children’s too. I’d already been in close touch with the New Theatre and they put together a rescue package.

My task was to argue for the public funding necessary to make it happen. A whopping £399,000 meant the deal could be done and the Key Theatre was saved.

The numbers get even bigger when it comes to our new University. We got £36 million. The university is such a great addition to our city because it focusses on the jobs and skills that we need here.

It was fantastic to watch the first building open this autumn. A new state-of-the-art Living Lab and much more is on the way.

The new Manor Drive schools also opened this year. Combined with £23 million from the Towns Fund, for the regeneration of our city centre, it proves that the Government is backing Peterborough all the way.

Just last week, we got confirmation of the new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre for Peterborough. An additional 145 officers have been recruited and are on the beat across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire. The CityFibre roll out has given us internet that approaches warp speed.

So let me say it again, because it’s true: Peterborough is on the up.

We won’t stop here and I certainly won’t stop. It’s the privilege of my life to serve as your Member of Parliament.

There are so many positive things going on in our city. None of them would be happening without the people of Peterborough. I have the joy of making final connections that can make a difference.

