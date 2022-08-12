Opinion: What’s the point of a Protection Order when it’s undermined from within

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wants to help Peterborough City FC after its changing rooms were wrecked in an arson attack.

You read that correctly. Peterborough City Council got the order in place to tackle the problem, but the police have been ignoring it - and not issuing fixed penalty notices - as a matter of policy since 2017.

No wonder constituents tell me that Cambridgeshire Police are turning a blind eye to the street drinkers and professional beggars. What’s the point of having a protection order when it’s undermined from within? Our police need to use the tools available to them.

It needs to change and fast. I have written to Darryl Preston, our Police and Crime Commissioner, asking him to intervene. We need to stop local PCs having their hands tied, and ensure that fines are issued.

As I wrote last week, not intervening fails the street drinkers themselves. It allows them to continue their self-abuse and to spurn the help available.

It fails the businesses in Cathedral Square, who need footfall to prosper. Most importantly, it fails ordinary residents, who cannot enjoy their own city centre.

I know from comments and emails how the antisocial behaviour has affected readers of this column. You can be sure of one thing: I’m on your side and will keep pushing until I get action.

Antisocial behaviour isn’t trivial. That holds for street drinking, but also for the many other forms that antisocial behaviour takes, like graffiti, fly-tipping and wilful damage to property.

In December, someone deliberately set fire to the changing facilities in Bretton Park. The fire was put out, but not before the building was effectively destroyed. Peterborough City FC had spent hundreds of hours refurbishing the building with the help of volunteers. All of their hard work was wrecked, along with most of their kit and nets.

For a great team with great plans, this was a significant blow. They haven’t been able to replace everything and are currently homeless.

The club’s chairman has every right to feel a bit depressed. Fortunately, Stuart Cave isn’t that kind of person.

When I said I wanted to help, he challenged me to put together a football team and take on his Peterborough City side in a fundraising match.

We have a date, so the game will take place on 29 October. The full details are being finalised, but families will be welcome and there will be lots to entertain children.

Now I just need to dust off my football boots and recruit a squad. Naturally, for such a good cause, I’m hoping for a decent contingent of MPs.

However, MPs are only talented footballers in their own minds. I don’t want to give Stuart an easy ride, so I need some genuinely talented local footballers to make things interesting.