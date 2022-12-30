Opinion: What is to be done about our falling NHS dentistry provision?

With the season’s festivities drawing to a close and a sense that we can indeed return to normal it seems prudent to get back on top of those things we have been putting off. One of those things is a trip to the dentist, it turns out that getting an appointment is much harder than it used to be.Only 26% of adults in Peterborough, were able to secure an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years. This is down from 44.2% who saw an NHS dentist in the two years up to 2018.In a similarly desperate situation, only 45.4% of children in Peterborough have been able to see a dentist in the last 12 months, despite the NHS recommending under-18s see a dentist at least once a year. This is down from 62.6% of children who had seen an NHS dentist in the year 2018.The stark figures were compiled by the House of Commons Library following a request by the Liberal Democrats.It comes as distressing polling has found that one in five (21%) adults unable to see a dentist have carried out DIY dentistry in a desperate attempt to relieve their pain.The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to set out an NHS winter rescue plan this week as soon as Parliament returns, to provide urgent help to those living in dental agony. This would also include immediate action to reduce dangerously long ambulance waiting times and speed up access to healthcare for the almost seven million people stuck on NHS waiting lists.Far too many people in Peterborough are struggling to see an NHS dentist and get the affordable dental healthcare they need.We’ve reached a breaking point in this crisis. NHS dentist appointments are becoming harder to get than ever and some practices are shutting their doors to NHS patients altogether, but the government is missing in action.As the cost of living catastrophe continues to hit households hard, private dentistry is not a feasible alternative for the many people living in pain.It’s a national scandal that people in our community are desperately turning to dangerous DIY dentistry because our public health services have been run into the ground by this Conservative government.The Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to fund an NHS winter rescue package to improve access to NHS dental appointments, reduce ambulance waiting times and speed up treatment for those who need it.Before signing off I would like to thank all those volunteers across Peterborough that have given up time to help their communities not just during the festive period but all year round, from leaders and helpers of community groups, management and staff that run our beloved community centres, scout, guides and cadet leaders, a myriad of martial art, gymnastics, and youth clubs, right down to the people that put aside an hour or two litter picking our areas. You are all heroes, we see the efforts you make and we appreciate all that you do. Let's all have a great 2023!