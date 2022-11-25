Opinion: We will continue to help those most in need

Crowds gathered for Peterborough's Christmas lights switch-on event

I always try to look on the bright side and in amongst all this adversity there have been many heart-warming examples of our teams going above and beyond to help those most in need in our city.

I will always feel extremely proud of this tireless work, but we never rest on our laurels which is why our offer to help vulnerable residents is going to continue for as long as we can.

Last week we announced the opening of special community hubs across the city, where residents who are struggling with the rising costs of living can get vital support and everyday essentials.

Using the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Household Support Fund, we have commissioned 20 hubs which will be run by organisations from the community, voluntary and faith sector in key locations across the city.

All hubs will offer food support and many of the hubs will also offer essentials, energy and warmth related essentials, as well as social activities. Several hubs have cafes and options to pay what you can. Just to point out, there is no criteria for anyone seeking support at the hubs, in recognition that everyone is affected by the crisis.

So my message to anyone struggling right now is please visit your local hub – you will receive a warm welcome, helpful advice and the chance to stock up on everyday essential items.

For more information about the hubs and to find your nearest venue visit the council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk

Don’t forget that as well as coordinating the hub support, we are also continuing to run and promote support schemes for residents, with several focussed on helping people struggling to pay for energy bulls, such as the Local Energy Advice Partnership (LEAP). This includes free in-home energy advice including the installation of energy saving measures. You can apply for LEAP by visiting www.applyforleap.org.uk or calling 0800 060 7567.

Meanwhile, families whose children are receiving free school meals will continue to receive vouchers during the Christmas holidays. If you want to check if your child may be eligible, again visit the council’s website.

For residents unable to access information online, please contact the council on 01733 747474.

On Friday night I joined thousands of people gathered in the city centre for our annual Christmas lights switch-on.

It was a spectacular event and as always was lovely to see the city bathed in a festive glow with people of all ages enjoying themselves.

If you couldn’t make it along you can watch a recording on our Youtube account. We had popular local gymnast Jake Jarman, who won two gold medals at this year’s British Championships, pressing the button. Jake was joined by PCRFM breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and a host of pantomime characters from Peterborough’s theatres.

Don’t forget that from today our festive celebrations are continuing with the arrival of a giant ice rink in Cathedral Square, which will be launched with appearances from the Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Team and stars from the Dick Whittington pantomime.

The rink will be there for everyone to enjoy until January 4, and you can find out more at www.peterborough-ice.com

Regular readers will recall some time ago that I spoke about getting new powers to tackle moving traffic offences, such as driving through a no entry sign or in a pedestrianised area such as Cathedral Square.

We’ve launched a six-week long public consultation on proposals to enforce moving traffic offences, which are aimed at reducing congestion, improving air quality and road safety, as well as encouraging sustainable travel.

The Traffic Management Act allows local authorities to penalise poor driving habits which under criminal law, can only be enforced by the police. We want to acquire these powers from the Department of Transport (DfT) and use them to reinforce our ongoing work to tackle unlawful and dangerous driving behaviour.

