Opinion: Passions run high on important issue

Protestors for and against the Gender Recognition Reform Bill outside the Scottish Parliament in December

The bill ultimately seeks to amend the Gender Recognition Act 2004, making it simpler for people to change their legal gender through self-identification.

I understand there are passionate and deeply held views on both sides when it comes to discussions about gender and how society is affected as a result.

The debate was mostly healthy, however some members let themselves down during this debate.

My colleague Miriam Cates MP raised some important concerns on protections for women, in particular women-only spaces such as toilets, changing rooms and public spaces.

These perfectly reasonable concerns were met with a very distasteful reaction from Lloyd Russel-Moyle MP who yelled in his response labelling it “transphobic”, “disgusting” and “bigotry”.

He then left the chamber only to return minutes later and sat on the government side of the house, very close to Mrs Cates, in an attempt to intimidate her.

I moved to sit next to my colleague to show my support and I have raised this incident in parliament this week.One thing we should never tolerate is bullying.

In fact, Labour MP, Rosie Duffield bravely raised similar concerns of her own, only to be jeered and shouted down by her own colleagues.

Women MPs voicing their concerns on the protection of women’s rights, being shouted down by men, is certainly not something I thought I would ever see in my time at Parliament.

There is no denying that gender dysphoria is a real issue and one we should take seriously and treat with care and support. However, changing your gender can lead to unintended consequences and we must protect women’s rights and their safe spaces.

Just this week it has come to light that a rapist in Scotland, formally known as Adam, but now Isla, is being held in a female prison awaiting sentencing. This is wrong. A convicted rapist should not be anywhere near a women-only space.The individual has the right to identify as a woman, but women ultimately have the right to be safe and protected, this is not the way to achieve that. There is nothing kind and liberal about allowing this individual into a female prison.There are issues around age too. At what age should someone make decisions that will affect them for the rest of their life? Hormone blockers and undertaking sex change surgery is irreversible. It is a massive decision. These decisions should be made as an adult, not a child.

Gender dysphoria and self-identification will no doubt be debated for many years to come.

Throughout these discussions we must always remember that there are groups in society that need protection.