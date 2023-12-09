Opinion: Nightmare scenario ‘a step closer’

Earlier this year I warned the people of Peterborough that there was a very real risk of congestion charging or Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) type charging coming to our city, writes Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

The previous Conservative Administration put forward a motion to rule this out, but Labour and the Lib Dems voted against this – leaving the option on the table.

At the time they claimed it was wasting council time and political point scoring.

However, it is in the Labour Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s transport plan - in black and white.

Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) signage (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

It previously stated that ‘Travel Demand Management’ could include ‘schemes such as congestion charging’.

But this was changed to include ‘demand management’ and ‘fiscal measures’. I think we all know what this means.

When we had the chance to veto this plan the Conservatives did this and put Peterborough first. The decision was brave, and it could be argued that it cost the Conservatives power in the City.

All the other parties clubbed together along with a band of defecting Conservatives and launched a power grab citing this decision. This is despite the fact Conservatives won the 2023 City elections and gained three additional councillors in my Peterborough constituency.

Lo and behold, the new Independent administration propped up by Labour has now backed the Labour Mayor’s transport plan. It still includes the possibility of ‘fiscal measures’ for ‘demand management’ in Peterborough.

The nightmare scenario of road charging in Peterborough has come one step closer.

By supporting this plan, the new administration have shown who is now running the show at the Town Hall. Labour are in charge!

Strong leadership and the ability to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions have clearly gone out of the window.

They even had the nerve to celebrate that they have been given £200k to pay consultants to plan a new bus depot.

But THIS IS OUR MONEY!

It was already on it’s way before the Mayor threw his toys out of the pram when the Conservatives dared to challenge his Transport Plan.

The Government earmarked it for Peterborough but the Labour Mayor held it back until the new Council administration backed his plan!

Mark my words - road charging is the plan. They think people in Peterborough are stupid. But I won’t be silent on this issue.

It is obvious that these charges are being expanded across the country, London is now the largest ULEZ area in the world, and there are plans for these type of zones up and down the country in Labour and Liberal Democrat councils.

The only way to avoid road charging in Peterborough is to back my campaign.

The people of Peterborough will make their own minds up. But I won’t stop campaigning against the possibility of this unfair tax on the hard working people of our city.