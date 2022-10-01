Opinion: 'Let’s make sure next stop for bus services isn't the last', writes PT print editor Nigel Thornton
Many moons ago, when I was a cub reporter, I was introduced to the holy trinity of local news stories. “Bins, buses and beer,’’ growled the friendly editor/psychopath.
I’ve not forgotten that lesson and last week our soon to be rather expensive bins were the subject of this column.
This week it’s buses following on the anger sparked by the axing of several routes in the city and the county.
Now, I’m not a regular bus user (and I shall refrain from using the very rude but very funny description from the TV comedy The Inbetweeners) but I know how it is a lifeline for many people.
Metro mayor Nik Johnson has revealed it has sparked the largest postbox since he took office.
It’s a difficult situation – in many ways it’s ludicrous to maintain bus routes that are losing money hand over fist, but on the other hand it’s a vital service for some who rely on it to get to school, work and hospital appointments.
The problem is most people think public transport is a good thing, but not enough of us use it frequently.
With the challenges we all (well, all except Rees-Mogg) face with climate change, public transport could be part of a solution to a bigger problem than getting from A to B.
It is only going to happen if (positive) we have a cheap, clean, reliable, safe and efficient system and (negative) if we are taxed out of our cars.
Either way it needs a huge investment in trains and buses and I don’t see how a private model can deliver that.
The boss of Stagecoach is right to call for a proper debate about this issue. I hope it’s resolved before I’m old enough for my bus pass!