Stagecoach’s decision to cut three bus routes in Peterborough have been slammed but plans might be in the pipeline to save them.

I’ve not forgotten that lesson and last week our soon to be rather expensive bins were the subject of this column.

This week it’s buses following on the anger sparked by the axing of several routes in the city and the county.

Now, I’m not a regular bus user (and I shall refrain from using the very rude but very funny description from the TV comedy The Inbetweeners) but I know how it is a lifeline for many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro mayor Nik Johnson has revealed it has sparked the largest postbox since he took office.

It’s a difficult situation – in many ways it’s ludicrous to maintain bus routes that are losing money hand over fist, but on the other hand it’s a vital service for some who rely on it to get to school, work and hospital appointments.

The problem is most people think public transport is a good thing, but not enough of us use it frequently.

With the challenges we all (well, all except Rees-Mogg) face with climate change, public transport could be part of a solution to a bigger problem than getting from A to B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is only going to happen if (positive) we have a cheap, clean, reliable, safe and efficient system and (negative) if we are taxed out of our cars.

Either way it needs a huge investment in trains and buses and I don’t see how a private model can deliver that.