Opinion: It's time for change

People want change at the local elections in May

I am no statesman, but I like quotes. They often show that extraordinary people face the sort of challenges that we all do. That there is nothing new under the sun so we must deal with “Events…” to the best of our ability.

The Labour group was rocked by the resignations of Councillors Imtiaz Ali and Ansar Ali at the start of the year. I was on the ‘Wireless’ explaining why, not two weeks ago if you wish to have a listen. The reason why I, and not Shaz Nawaz, our former esteemed leader, am writing this column is Shaz has seen an

excellent business opportunity in Pakistan meaning he will spend extended spells out of the UK and felt unable to lead the team he has built around him into the local and General Elections taking place in the next year or so.

Last Friday, my Labour world was rocked again as our youngest councillor and one of our brightest stars, Cllr Ikra Yasin, took the difficult decision not to stand in this year’s election on 4 th May. Ikra, a Masters’ qualified law graduate, is one of the brightest members of my team. She was, and should she decide to return, a potential leader of the future. Sadly, for everyone, including her Park Ward constituents, she has taken the difficult decision to step down to protect her mental and physical health.

Ikra has been our group chair for the past three years we have worked well together. She has been incredibly supportive of me when I assumed the role of group chief whip.

For too long, carrying on regardless in society and business was seen as the only way, a sort of macho resilience that saw anyone thinking of themselves were quitters. I hope that tide is turning as we have seen politicians, here and overseas, recognising that they don’t have enough left ‘in the tank’ to give any more. I respect them for making that decision as I respect Ikra for making hers.

So, where does that leave the Labour Group here in Peterborough? Well, I have another quote for you from none other than Winston Churchill: “When you are going through hell, keep going”.

Although I currently have a dodgy hip that needs replacing, I continue to do something I love, campaigning with my fellow councillors and candidates. I love being ‘on the knocker’. I won’t ask anyone to do what I am not prepared to do myself.

The response has been gratifying. Our campaign strapline is “Time for change”.

On the doorstep, I am hearing the same thing. People are telling me that it’s time for change! The tired, Tory administrations, locally and nationally, has presided over our city for far too long, to the very edge of bankruptcy.

Both Labour and my fellow opposition leaders will tell you it is frustrating having to sit on your hands watching so many things go awry without being able to do anything, or only being asked to get involved in the past year as the detritus heads inexorably towards the fan.

Without our colleagues with us, it doesn’t make ‘events…’ any easier but those that remain are showing the steely resolve to be part of the solution, not the problem.