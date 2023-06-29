And as we head for the hottest June on record it’s not just ‘weather’.

You don’t have to take my word for it, nor that of young eco-warrior Greta, nor those pesky protestors who keep holding up traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try the NASA website which states unequivocally: “The effects of human-caused global warming are happening now, are irreversible for people alive today, and will worsen as long as humans add greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.’’

Ernest Mensah-Sekyere with a digital thermometer reading 40 degrees in direct sunlight at Cathedral Square in 2022. NY22

And, you don’t have to travel to the ice caps to witness it.

In the garden at Thornton Towers at the weekend the temperature hit 30C and beyond and searing as that heat was, it was a good 10C lower than last year’s sweltering summer peak.

As my kids happily splashed in the paddling pool – only stopping for regular “lolly breaks’’ – it was hard not to enjoy the weather… but for how long will it be enjoyable for them and their children?

Air conditioning shares?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking of the sunny weather… how come I can go on holiday abroad and come back with barely a glow but I spend one weekend in my back garden and I could be mistaken for a beetroot?

I know the answer of course – on holiday I diligently slap on the factor 50 but at home I think the sun’s too weak to have much impact.

I’m going to have change my lifestyle – as we all will as we get used to hotter summers. Anyone for a siesta? And my top tip is train as an air conditioning engineer or even better buy shares in a company that installs home AC units – that surely is the next ‘must-have’ for the home.

Election time

I’m not sure what’s going on at Peterborough City Council, or to be more precise within the ruling Tory group at the Town Hall, as a total of seven councillors have now quit the party whip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not sure I care too much – it all seems like petty internal squabbling – and I don't suppose many other city residents do either.

I can’t see much will change.

However, once again I believe any councillor who leaves or switches a party should face a mandatory by-election.