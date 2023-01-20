Opinion: Investment is on the right track for multi-million pound Station Quarter

The Peterborough Railway Station area which is primed for development thanks to Government funding announced this week .

I’ve worked tirelessly, alongside Peterborough City Council on this and now we can finally say: yes - we’ve got the money!

I am thrilled that this long talked about project is now going to be a reality.

The station is the very first thing visitors and commuters see and this regeneration will give Peterborough the first impression it deserves.

The improvements will connect the railway station directly to the city centre, alleviating pressure on roads by making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to travel around our city centre.

Not only will it make travel easier – it will also make it safer. Improving access for people with restricted mobility is essential and must be prioritised when the project gets underway.

One of the most exciting parts of the regeneration plan is the creation of a new western entrance to the station, along with a car park. A double-sided station with a new footbridge over the lines will further reduce pressure on roads, particularly the Crescent Bridge on Thorpe Road and the Queensgate Roundabout.

There are many benefits that will come from the Station Quarter regeneration. It will improve the lives of all of us.

It will bring jobs, retail, hospitality and extra visitors to our City. It will make Peterborough even more attractive for businesses and investors.

This ‘Levelling Up’ investment is yet another example of how the Government is backing Peterborough’s potential.

We are getting a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in Peterborough which will cut waiting times locally, speed up diagnoses and ultimately save lives.

The new University has received £20 million for a state of the art Living Lab offering great opportunities to young people. We also received £16 million to help us build the University.

£23 million has been secured through the Towns Fund for improvements to Millfield and our City Centre. This will deliver projects such as the Vine Culture and Community Hub, the footbridge connecting the Embankment with Fletton Quays and improvements to Lincoln Road.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has more police officers than we have ever had due to the Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers across the country.

Peterborough is a city on the up! We are one of the fastest growing cities in the country, which is why we are receiving so much Government attention. The new Station Quarter development is yet another exciting development in our fantastic and ever growing City.

