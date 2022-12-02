Opinion: Have your say on our budget for next year

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022. Simon Weston with Matt Gladstone, Wayne Fitzgerald and Carole Hughes

But like every council, we face many challenges too – rising demand, reduced Government funding and the economic crisis which is pushing up the prices of many of our services.

To benefit the most from the opportunities that we have - and to overcome the many challenges - we must continue to move towards becoming a financially sustainable council. That means being able to deliver the services that our residents need with the money we have available.

We’ve made great progress this year which is why we are now able to share our proposals for how we will deliver a balanced budget in 2023/24.

You can read more on our website, as part of the agenda for Monday’s Cabinet meeting. If members agree, we will begin public consultation on the proposals on the same day.

Each year the council spends around £190million on services for local people that range from social care and support for vulnerable families; to public protection, planning and economic growth; to libraries, highways and street cleaning; and many more services.

To be able to continue providing the breadth of services that our residents rely upon, we must find new ways of working and deliver savings where possible. Our Budget Consultation sets out how we will do that.

Look out on Monday for the launch of the consultation and please have your say. Your feedback will help inform the decisions we make when councillors set the budget on 22 February 2023.

In recent weeks I’ve read comments from the leader of the Labour group locally, criticising the council for not building its own affordable homes for social rent.

Like many councils, we do not build our own homes. Housing Associations, such as Cross Keys Homes, who took control of the council’s housing stock in 2004, provide social housing in Peterborough and deliver new affordable homes for residents.

In fact, in the past three years, 668 new affordable homes have been completed in the city. Many of those homes were provided as rented tenure housing.

Looking at house building in general, in the last financial year there were 1,005 housing completions in the city of which 109 were affordable homes.

The number of affordable completions last year was lower than originally forecast, because of delays in delivery due to the impact of the pandemic and issues in the construction industry around supplies and the cost of materials. These issues, along with inflation rate increases, continue to pose challenges to house building in all sectors. Those affordable homes that we expected to complete last year, are in the pipeline for delivery with some completing this financial year and others in 2023/24.

We know that housing is in great demand in the city, as it is in many cities, so we will continue to work hard with our partners to ensure that we build as many new homes as we can each year; homes that suit all in terms of price, size and location.

I had the pleasure of attending the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards last Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood.

The city council, together with Opportunity Peterborough, sponsored the Employer of the Year award.

Our thriving businesses are behind the explosion of growth happening in Peterborough. You only need to look at our skyline to see how fast the city is changing - the new ARU Peterborough university has opened its doors, and the Hilton Garden Inn hotel and the cinema in Queensgate will be opening next year.

The stories behind the winners of the business awards show how our businesses and employers contribute to employment and our local economy.

Winners include Yours Clothing, which started life on a market stall and now employs over 1,200 staff from a newly built £4million site in Orton Southgate. Connections Legal Management also scooped two prizes, with founder Laura Wilson growing her own business in eight years from a room in her home to a thriving enterprise employing 20 staff.

The city council, together with Opportunity Peterborough, is working to bring the voice of business into all aspects of city life. Including growth and regeneration, social mobility, sustainability and the impact that public sector procurement can have on the local economy.

We recognise the importance of all businesses in our city and are taking steps to make it easier than ever to thrive in Peterborough - we value you and you are all winners in our eyes.

The Peterborough Phantoms are due to take to the ice at our very own Christmas ice rink on Cathedral Square tomorrow (Friday).

You may have seen the ice rink being constructed over the last week, it's 20m by 20m and made of real ice, so it's perfect to skate on - good enough for professional ice hockey stars!

The ice rink will be open until 2 January with a short break over the Christmas holidays. There will also be themed skates, such as a Skate with Santa night and an 80s and 90s night.