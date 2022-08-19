Opinion: Flying the flag for this great city I am honoured to serve

On the latter part I think I have had some success. Our City has received millions for our new university, £23 million for City Centre regeneration and we have put in a bid for £50 million for redeveloping our station and the nearby land. Only the most unsporting commentator would say I have been unsuccessful flying the flag for Peterborough. The Government definitely sees our City’s potential.There have been a few complaints that I focus on small day to day issues too much and that I don’t often make big sweeping statements on national issues. Take a look at a few local Labour councillors’ social media pages and they do nothing other than pontificate about national issues. I think their residents would want them to clean the streets and get the bins collected.I do of course also work on the national issues. When Parliament is sitting, I am in London Monday to Wednesday doing exactly that. And when Parliament is not sitting my team and I write to Ministers, I pass on comments from my constituents, and press for change and campaign on important issues.At the end of the week, and at other times, its the smaller things in my constituency that I focus on. The 'small things' may seem insignificant - but to the person with the problem its not and they sometimes need help.I also love meeting people and promoting local businesses and issues. I hold many of my surgeries out and about across the City rather than at my office. That often drives criticism that people see too much of me on social media. But I think people would be quick to complain if they didn’t see me at all.This is the best job I will ever do. My office has helped thousands of constituents and we have changed lives for better. Of course there are times I can’t help - and that really does bother me. Perhaps a little too much.But whether this job lasts another two years or 22 years - that is down to the people of this City. I will continue doing this work or walk away with the same attitude. Being the MP for my home City is very special.