A projection of how the new bridge over the River Nene will look.

On the Peterborough City Council website there’s a useful page where residents can ‘Report problems with a bin’.

In April this year I reported that my ‘black bin lid is damaged’. Sexy stuff, huh?

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you get to my age it’s these little things that become increasingly important. Sad but true! A few weeks later I went back onto the website and noted that apparently my bin had been repaired.

No it hadn’t! I complained and reported the broken lid again. At the time of writing nothing has happened.

The Civic Society is in favour of easy ways to report issues, as long as these same issues are resolved, otherwise any reporting systems may merely be seen as box ticking.

In the same way the council launched a 2023/24 budget consultation tool, which runs until 8 January. Residents are being asked what they would do and responses “will inform decisions that councillors make in February on the overall council budget”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s hope that the good folk who bother to respond have their views taken into consideration and that the whole exercise is not merely a way of demonstrating how difficult it is to be a local politician these days.

So what of the future – 2023 and beyond?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Gladstone, the city council’s new chief executive, spoke to Civic Society members at our November public meeting and was impressive in his realism, common sense and pragmatic optimism.

He is what the city has needed for a while – an experienced professional coming from outside with fresh eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gladstone was keen to reassure us about the future of some of our existing facilities, Museum and Library to name but two.

He was also realistic about the financial position. Perhaps Peterborough is a bed of roses, complete with some rather sharp thorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what would I like to see happening in 2023?

In 2022 our new university had a brilliant start. The building is impressive, its leaders keen and optimistic and it’s lovely to see new students in town wearing their ARU Peterborough lanyards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That part of Peterborough is certainly being looking up and is being sensitively developed. Let’s hope that next year brings definite proposals for ensuring that the area adjacent to the river is closer to becoming the recreational magnet it deserves to be.

As part of any future developments on the Embankment the Civic Society is against a stadium. I remain unconvinced by the idea – a subtle but important difference. The stadium proposal looks doomed to fail, the need is dubious and the club’s ownership appears to be becoming more realistic and indeed lukewarm. The pedestrian bridge over the Nene is almost a certainty and the time is right to plan for a better-used north bank of the river Nene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council doesn’t build any houses but housing associations do.

Let’s hope that, in 2023, many more affordable homes are built. Much has been written about where and how people live and indeed who should (and do) come here. The fact remains that suitable housing continues to be a key part of a successful city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oh, and all I want for 2023 is for my black bin lid to be repaired. And when it is, dear reader, I shall let you know. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all Peterborians, whatever your faith and beliefs/non-beliefs!