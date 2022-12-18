Opinion: An austere Christmas is here

A symbol of this Christmas - an empty wallet

A combination of inadequate wages, high energy costs and high inflation will likely mean most of us will be doing our best to provide a bit of joy and wonder on a shoestring.

Look at some of the headlines in this newspaper: we see businesses generously donating presents to a children’s charity. We see a church donating Christmas hampers. We see students having to fundraise to hold a prom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I applaud all these efforts. However, they are a signifier: they do not indicate a country that is prospering. We are not in a situation of rising wages, higher productivity, and widespread prosperity. On the contrary, if this Christmas has a symbol, it is an empty wallet.

Where is the Prime Minister in all this? If Rishi Sunak has brought about any amount of stability, it is because he has decided to not be front and centre, it is because he has decided to be low key. This should not be mistaken for competence or leadership. On the contrary, it indicates a government that is treading water.

Businesses, third sector organisations, churches are all having to step into the breach. They cannot do it all.

Yet, there is a continued sense that the government seems to be drifting away from those whom it is supposed to serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a government that tries to avoid trouble by saying as little as possible. It carries on with its agenda, tries to patch up errors quietly; we are still dealing with the consequences of Liz Truss’ failed economic experiment.

It’s hoping we are all eating turkey and watching the football in the meantime. Maybe, if familiarity breeds contempt, obscurity will create a quiet tolerance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t governing. It’s not even floating. It’s a government that isn’t splashing around as it sinks. As it falls beneath the waves, it pulls us down with it.

I speak to many people: some are happy that the holidays are coming because they are tired. It has been a tough year for the businesses I work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a tough year for schools and hospitals.

It’s been tough for those who provide public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a difficult period after a period of difficulty provoked by a combination of Boris Johnson’s chaos, crises at home and abroad, and the pandemic.

Christmas is a period of almost enforced relaxation for many. We need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, I know many who will have to work this Christmas. Nurses and doctors will still be on call, despite the strike. Our public services will still have to function. There are utilities that still need to work. There is no break for them, at least until the holiday period is over.