Opinion: A great summer with more to come

Peterborough CAMRA Beer Festival - one of the big attractions in the city

There is still more to see and do over the Bank Holiday weekend and coming weeks, starting with the return of one of Peterborough’s most popular events.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since the Peterborough Beer Festival last took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a Peterborough institution, attracting visitors from near and far. It runs until Saturday so why not pop along if you haven’t already?

Another event which has been attracting the crowds this summer is the Cathedral’s animatronic dinosaur exhibition which runs until September 3.

The exhibition has roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs of various sizes. I’ve heard so much positive feedback from visitors, so take a look while you still can. Tickets for the exhibition are on sale at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

This weekend also sees a special community picnic being held to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day which took place earlier this week.

The family-fun event takes place over the bank holiday weekend on Saturday, 27 August at Orton Mere, beneath the Nene Park flyover. There will be plenty to enjoy on the day, including games, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, children’s

entertainment and music.

We will continue to do all we can to attract good quality events, exhibitions and shows to Peterborough, as we know that by doing so we will attract people to spend time in the city and position it as an even better place to live work and play.

We are fully aware that many people are struggling with the rising costs of living and are keen to remind those in need of help that vital support is available. The Household Support Fund, which is a partnership between the council and Citizens Advice Peterborough (CAP) can help people pay for essential items.

In March, the government announced an extension of the Household Support Fund which first started in November 2021. Peterborough was awarded £1.82 million, to support residents with food and utility bills.

The support is specifically targeted at helping those most in need – families with children, pensioners and other vulnerable households.

We have already helped many people across Peterborough as part of the initiative and there is still funding available, so if you think you’re eligible please get in touch at the earliest opportunity.

More information about the Household Support Fund and how to apply is available at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/benefits/household-support-fund

With the energy price cap due to be announced soon we are also reminding people of the support available to specifically help with rising energy bills.

For example, we are one of the local authorities signed up nationwide to the LEAP (Local Energy Advice Partnership) scheme to help our residents to receive an energy audit of their homes. Those who are eligible might be able to receive additional support through our referral system, and there are also schemes available for grants for home improvements for older homes.

Millions of pounds of savings have been identified for Peterborough homes in the past four years, but getting the word out that these services and schemes exist has been difficult. So I really would urge people to take a look at our website https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/campaigns/local-energy-advice-partnership

It’s been another anxious week for Peterborough’s young people as they wait for their GCSE results. After two years of Covid-disrupted learning, I’m delighted they have at least been able to take proper exams.

Many of them will be going on to do A-levels or other qualifications and I wish them the very best of luck. A few will be disappointed that their results aren’t quite as good as they wanted, but they mustn’t worry.

There is support available. For careers advice they can go to https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline 0800 100 900. Anyone who is still anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp