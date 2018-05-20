Now to tackle root cause of problem

O n Monday evening it’s our annual full council meeting at the town hall and as usual this will be a significant event, writes Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich.

Not only will we be confirming new appointments, including a new Cabinet member and Mayor, but I’m going to be outlining some exciting new policies which we’ve been busy putting together.

Whilst we were out canvassing ahead of the elections one of the major issues that kept cropping up on the doorsteps was fly-tipping and more specifically what the council is doing to tackle it.

Fly-tipping is a nationwide problem, it happens for a multitude of reasons and it is difficult to tackle as many authorities, not just ourselves, are finding out.

I’ll be announcing some new initiatives aimed at tackling fly-tipping and whilst I don’t want to go into full detail ahead of the meeting, all I will say is that we will be taking a holistic approach that looks at tackling the root causes.

In the meantime, as I always we say we need your help to tackle the problem - if you spot any fly-tipping out and about please report to us as soon as possible, either by calling 01773 747474 or visiting the council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk.

Today (Thursday) I’m paying a visit to Fletton Quays to see the old Bridge House mural which has been restored to its former glory.

The iconic and much-loved mural celebrates Peterborough’s engineering history and features industry luminaries including Sir Isaac Newton and Archimedes. It also has a number of figures from mythology, including Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom and the arts.

It will take pride of place on the side of the new multi-storey car park at Fletton Quays, providing a nice a link between the old and the new.

Back in 2012 the mural was removed piece by piece ahead of the demolition of Bridge House and put into storage, with its future looking extremely uncertain.

It was initially carved back in in the mid 1950s by sculptor Arthur Ayres for Mitchell Engineering Limited, who occupied the building at the time and became a familiar site for anyone travelling in and out of the city centre.

It is marvellous to see Fletton Quays developing right before our very eyes and looming large as you travel through the city centre.

What with the recent confirmation of a new cinema as part of the Queensgate Centre refurbishment it’s an extremely exciting time for the city.

I am pleased to report that work to install a new Toucan crossing near a primary school has been completed as part of our Safer Journeys to School programme.

The crossing has been built on the dual carriageway section of Gresley Way which links the Ivatt Way industrial estate to Hartwell Way and the Ravensthorpe Primary School. Previously there was an uncontrolled crossing here and the new Toucan crossing is going to greatly improve safety for school pupils.

We set up the Safer Journeys to School scheme to enable young people to make journeys in a safe and active way.

It is part of the council’s Local Transport Plan which aims to improve transport for everyone in Peterborough and I’m delighted that the initiative is making positive progress.

Finally I would like to thank everyone who came along for the Faith and Food festival in Cathedral Square on Saturday. I’m told the event was a big success and no doubt a fun time was had by all.

On the subject of fun, I would like to remind you all that a charity abseil down the front of Peterborough Cathedral is taking place tomorrow and Saturday as part of the cathedral’s 900th anniversary celebrations. Our fearless Chief Executive Gillian Beasley is taking part (rather her than me!) and it’s all in aid of two worthy causes - preserving the Cathedral and the charity Shine.