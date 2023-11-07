Memories of Key Theatre during the 70's & 80's
During the latter part of the 70's & throughout the 80's I had the pleasure of visiting Peterborough's Key Theatre for matinees or evening performances.
In the long hot summer of '76 it was ideally situated by the river for interval wanderings.
An early production I attended was 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and I think there was a 'Joseph' one I also enjoyed.
The most unusual one was 'Hair' which had made it's controversial arrival in the London West End in '68, and I think about it whenever I hear 'The Age of Acquarius'. I must add that I wasn't brave enough to join the cast right at the end.
Three people come to mind in recalling my Key Theatre visits, and I also used to call in to collect copies of the Key Times for distribution in South Lincs Libraries; Tony Clayton always with pipe in mouth and often in the ground floor Coffee Bar.
Then there was someone I knew from Spalding who contributed a lovely account recently of his memories of performing as a Panto Dame at the Key-Mike Cross.
Finally there was, Cecil I think his name was, who had probably been there as Front of House Manager since it opened, and whose displeasure I once incurred after a party booking I organised were in the wrong seats and 'curtain up' was literally seconds away while I was trying to sort it out.
So lovely to learn there will be a specific celebration event on the 26th and I hope to travel 200 miles from my retirement location to join Mike & Co for a magic night.