Liverpool win the Premier League title in December and see off Jose Mourinho

Congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for winning the Premier League title last weekend.

What do you mean they didn’t? Judging by the hoo-ha after their 3-1 win over the worst Manchester United side in living memory I assumed Klopp must have ended his long wait for a trophy, any trophy, to finally give some sort of tangible credibility to the hype that accompanies the most likeable of managers.

Premier League title winner Jurgen Klopp.

United are fodder for the top six in the Premier League. Beating them means very little now in terms of title ambitions. If I was a Liverpool fanatic I’d be more concerned about how they ran out of attacking ideas so quickly they wereresort to 40 yard shots from donkey defenders before two deflected goals rescued them.

I have no idea why it took United so long to dump Jose Mourinho though. He’s projected misery at Old Trafford for far too long.

I want to see a strong United side. And even if they aren’t good enough to challenge Manchester City or Liverpool for the top honours they should at least be able to entertain. It’s got to the stage now when I treat United games like Huddersfield games. I wouldn’t cross the road to watch either boring team and I wouldn’t switch the TV on to watch them either.

I would however bet much of my salary that Paul Pogba now starts playing like a World Cup winner.

I’d also expect the team to now play well, not because United will appoint a gifted coach, but because a great dark cloud has been sent packing from the dressing