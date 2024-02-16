Letters: Store closures will deter Peterborough's city centre dwellers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In recent years, the number of people living close enough to the centre of Peterborough to reach it on foot has increased significantly, thanks to major housing developments such as the ones in Fletton Quays and in West Town.

However, when the same people get to the city centre, they find that the number of places where they can buy life's essentials and maybe a few luxuries besides has declined significantly over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your report on the M&S closure mentions the departure of John Lewis as a precedent. But there have been other Queensgate closures that have had a negative impact on consumer choice, for instance the closure of Next and the really useful Lakeland kitchenware shop.

The Marks and Spencer store at Queensgate which is to close - and it is not good news for the city centre

M&S's departure removes the only place where locals can shop for groceries in Queensgate.

Of course, the decision by M&S to follow the example of Next and focus on its Brotherhood and Serpentine Green stores is also evidence that these companies are self-centred and have no interest in helping Peterborough become a good city to live in, as their strategy is all about getting shoppers into their cars.

Nevertheless, it remains troubling that Peterborough City Council has not seen fit to produce a plan for the city centre that makes it as attractive to leading retailers as out-of-town shopping centres and provides a suitable range of shops for city-centre dwellers, many of whom will soon start to question the appeal of living in or near the heart of a city that is being hollowed out.