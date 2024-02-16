Letters: Store closures will deter Peterborough's city centre dwellers
In recent years, the number of people living close enough to the centre of Peterborough to reach it on foot has increased significantly, thanks to major housing developments such as the ones in Fletton Quays and in West Town.
However, when the same people get to the city centre, they find that the number of places where they can buy life's essentials and maybe a few luxuries besides has declined significantly over the same period.
Your report on the M&S closure mentions the departure of John Lewis as a precedent. But there have been other Queensgate closures that have had a negative impact on consumer choice, for instance the closure of Next and the really useful Lakeland kitchenware shop.
M&S's departure removes the only place where locals can shop for groceries in Queensgate.
Of course, the decision by M&S to follow the example of Next and focus on its Brotherhood and Serpentine Green stores is also evidence that these companies are self-centred and have no interest in helping Peterborough become a good city to live in, as their strategy is all about getting shoppers into their cars.
Nevertheless, it remains troubling that Peterborough City Council has not seen fit to produce a plan for the city centre that makes it as attractive to leading retailers as out-of-town shopping centres and provides a suitable range of shops for city-centre dwellers, many of whom will soon start to question the appeal of living in or near the heart of a city that is being hollowed out.
David Head, West Town, Peterborough