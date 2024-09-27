Letters: Station Quarter's 'gateway to other cities'
City developments in recent and future years would appear to have been designed to achieve precisely the opposite of this.
There is no city centre indoor swimming pool, the East Of England Showground, host of the speedway team and many large events is under threat, as is the Embankment (host of the beer festival and other events) as well as the athletics track.
We have also lost flagship stores (a symptom of the low wage, warehouse economy, which has advanced greatly in recent years). In return, we have gained lots of apartments, supermarkets, eateries and a mothballed hotel.
The proposed North Westgate development offers yet more apartments and another unwanted hotel.
One consolation is the proposed station development. It will offer an attractive station approach for people catching trains to other towns and cities to take part in activities no longer available in Peterborough.
Ian Aunger,
Walton