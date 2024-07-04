Letter: Peterborough's neglected cycleways are accident waiting to happen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I read with interest your piece the other day about investment in cycle ways etc by Peterborough City Council.

​This is one of my photos taken on the morning of June 27 along Henry Penn Walk, heading away from Asda towards Woodston on the cycleway behind the store. As you can see the bushes are overgrown and need trimming back.

While I was walking I had to stand to one side close to the river to let two cycles go by – one heading towards the city centre, the other heading away. They very nearly collided because of the overhanging bushes, but luckily the one closest to the river managed to stay on the cycleway. This could have quite easily been very different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely this is a health and safety issue for members of the public. We are always being encouraged to get out and be more healthy – cycle and walk – by the council and use our riverside. But if the upkeep of these public areas is not to a reasonable standard, how can they be used to great effect?