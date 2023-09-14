News you can trust since 1948
Letter: Incessant noise was off-putting for visitors to city centre

I visited Peterborough on Saturday for the fist time - mainly for the vegan market (although I am not actually vegan) but because I have recently moved into the region and I had never actually been (at 75 years old!), writes Simon Vaughan-Spencer, of Rushden.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST
I was very disappointed that Cathedral Square was blighted for several hours by a group of people with a loudspeaker loudly and incessantly imposing their version of Christianity to all and sundry.

This even continued during the parade of new graduates with their own marching band. Their group included a number of children handing out leaflets.

There were only a few stalls of vegan foods, etc., but none of them had loudspeakers - they just quietly and uncomplainingly went about their business.

Cathedral Square in Peterborough city centreCathedral Square in Peterborough city centre
One rather wonders why a group of people - however well-meaning - were allowed to impose themselves and their opinions so loudly on the public and for so long.

I am sure that it would discourage visitors (and local people) with different religious views from visiting.

