I was very disappointed that Cathedral Square was blighted for several hours by a group of people with a loudspeaker loudly and incessantly imposing their version of Christianity to all and sundry.

This even continued during the parade of new graduates with their own marching band. Their group included a number of children handing out leaflets.

There were only a few stalls of vegan foods, etc., but none of them had loudspeakers - they just quietly and uncomplainingly went about their business.

Cathedral Square in Peterborough city centre

One rather wonders why a group of people - however well-meaning - were allowed to impose themselves and their opinions so loudly on the public and for so long.