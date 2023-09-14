Letter: Incessant noise was off-putting for visitors to city centre
I was very disappointed that Cathedral Square was blighted for several hours by a group of people with a loudspeaker loudly and incessantly imposing their version of Christianity to all and sundry.
This even continued during the parade of new graduates with their own marching band. Their group included a number of children handing out leaflets.
There were only a few stalls of vegan foods, etc., but none of them had loudspeakers - they just quietly and uncomplainingly went about their business.
One rather wonders why a group of people - however well-meaning - were allowed to impose themselves and their opinions so loudly on the public and for so long.
I am sure that it would discourage visitors (and local people) with different religious views from visiting.