Letter: Festivals at Ferry Meadows should be welcomed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I worked at the concert and attended every day and was very impressed at the lengths the organisers went to ensure it did not upset or cause any problems to local residents.

I spoke to a number of local residents who had no problems with the venue and even thought it was good for Ferry Meadows as it brought in revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no mess and no problems and those attending all thought it was one of the best festivals they had attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nene Valley Rock Festival 2023 which was held at Nene Park at the beginning of September

It was a festival that enabled very old bands and new bands to perform.

I appreciate that some people do not like change or anything new but when funding is an issue I would have thought this would have been ideal to increase the awareness of Ferry Meadows as Rock fans travelled far to attend.

We should be welcoming opportunities like this to help improve the reputation of Peterborough!!