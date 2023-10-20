News you can trust since 1948
Letter: Festivals at Ferry Meadows should be welcomed

I was a little disappointed to hear that the recent Nene Valley Rock Festival (31st Aug - 3rd Sept) held at Ferry Meadows is looking for a new home after Nene Park said that future concerts do not fit in with the future strategy.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
I worked at the concert and attended every day and was very impressed at the lengths the organisers went to ensure it did not upset or cause any problems to local residents.

I spoke to a number of local residents who had no problems with the venue and even thought it was good for Ferry Meadows as it brought in revenue.

There was no mess and no problems and those attending all thought it was one of the best festivals they had attended.

Nene Valley Rock Festival 2023 which was held at Nene Park at the beginning of SeptemberNene Valley Rock Festival 2023 which was held at Nene Park at the beginning of September
It was a festival that enabled very old bands and new bands to perform.

I appreciate that some people do not like change or anything new but when funding is an issue I would have thought this would have been ideal to increase the awareness of Ferry Meadows as Rock fans travelled far to attend.

We should be welcoming opportunities like this to help improve the reputation of Peterborough!!

Phillip Smith Orton WatervillePeterborough

