Letter: 'Disgusting and unpleasant atmosphere' in Peterborough bus station gives a bad impression

The last couple of weekends I returned to the city on business and noticed since 2015 the snack bar has closed and been replaced with an ugly vending station for cold drinks and snacks.

The timetable cabinets are shabby and the information either out of date or not present at all.

The escalators are out of action and have been for some time I've been told.

The doors at the Cowgate end are broken and out of use (again for some time).

Various areas of the floor were flooded or soaked through due to leaks in almost every part of the roof or walls, with buckets everywhere and benches so wet they're unusable. And nearly all the metal structure holding the thing together was covered in rust and corrosion.

This really is a disgusting and unpleasant atmosphere and does not paint a good picture for Peterborough.

Not only this but imagine the impression that visitors to the city get from this.

It just makes Peterborough look for of a rough, run down dump than it already is in most places. The colleague I was with said the only nice part he saw was the cathedral and grounds.

Nathan Merryweather

Managing Director