Letter to the Editor - 'Hi Vis Stress Vest campaign'

Dear Editor, April is Stress Awareness Month and I am writing to remind your readers about our new St John Ambulance mental awareness campaign, the Hi Vis Stress Vest, which was just launched. This initiative aims to address the critical issue of mental health in the construction industry, where nearly seven in 10 workers have suspected a colleague was suffering from serious depression but found it too difficult to talk about. What is more, our research revealed that almost a third of the UK construction workforce is currently struggling, overwhelmed, or suicidal, which was alarming to read.

As a charity that saves lives, we created the Hi Vis Stress Vest campaign to help break down barriers and start conversations among workers who find it difficult to talk about mental health. We believe that opening up to someone who’s ready to listen is a vital first step and our research shows that many construction workers wish they could talk about mental health more easily and would be more likely to talk to a trained mental health first aider.

We urge all employees, whatever sector they work in, to talk to their managers about workplace mental health first aid training. This training can equip workers with the skills to spot hidden signs, start difficult conversations, and create supportive environments. We hope our campaign will also persuade business leaders to invest in training first aiders to potentially save lives.

For more information about the Hi Vis Stress Vest campaign and to find out more about our new face-to-face mental health first aid training, please visit sja.org.uk/hivis. Together, we can make a difference and support those who need it most.

Yours faithfully,

Lisa Sharman

National Head of Education and Commercial Training

St John Ambulance