It’s beginning to look a lot like.... - Michael Cross, Peterborough Music Hub Programme Manager

A s the song goes, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas….” (well it has for weeks now, I know), but suddenly it sounds like it too, with Christmas music playing almost everywhere you go.

It was the first tune I heard as I headed into the supermarket on December 1 - and came out clutching a box of mince pies - the message clearly received! Music of all styles and tastes will provide the soundtrack to many of our festive celebrations and activities over the coming weeks and there’s some wonderful live music to enjoy this month in and around the city.

St. John’s Church in Cathedral Square is hosting a carol service for volunteers and supporters of EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) at 7pm on December 14. Then at 7.30pm on December 22 , St. John’s presents Christmas Treasures, featuring operatic soprano Gabriella Pineda- Rodrigues singing much loved music associated with Christmas.

Over in Peterborough Cathedral this Saturday the famous Military Wives choir bring their Christmas concert to Peterborough in a heart warming seasonal performance. On December 15, starting at 7.30pm, the cathedral also hosts Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Festival Chorus performing a programme of traditional music for choir and organ including Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

Meanwhile at the Broadway Theatre, Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices And Peterborough Youth Choir – with special guests Peterborough Festival Orchestra – return with Christmas Magic, their ever-popular festive extravaganza, on Sunday, December 17, at 7.30pm.

I can also thoroughly recommend Lamphouse Theatre’s superb version of Peter Pan (suitable for 6+), playing in The Undercoft at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre (December 20-24), with shows daily at 4pm and 7pm and just one on Christmas Eve at 2pm. Tom Fox’s production is a masterclass in creativity and the multi-talented cast of three play all the parts and most of the music.

Indeed, music plays a vital part of the show’s success with original songs, featuring catchy tunes and clever lyrics.

Finally, if you’re still scratching your head over presents for this year - put something musical on the list - a quick internet search will provide a number of excellent local music shops . Alternatively, with seasonal charitable-giving growing in popularity, lots of local music groups and charities would be grateful for your support. The Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians, Peterborough Youth Orchestra, Peterborough Sings!, Peterborough Music Festival and others would all benefit from donations, supporting their work for young people over the coming year.

Have a happy, peaceful, musical Christmas, sing with gusto to bring in the New Year and keep supporting live music in 2018.