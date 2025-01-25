Westminster Life: We need a crackdown on nuisance fireworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, I had the privilege of backing a Bill in Parliament that intends to help deal with the late-night misery caused by nuisance fireworks, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside my Labour colleague Sarah Owen MP I sponsored a Private Member’s Bill that would have brought in new controls restricting the sale of powerful fireworks to the general public, reduced the noise limit on publicly available consumer fireworks, removed existing loopholes allowing unlicensed sellers to sell fireworks between October 15 and November 10, and in the periods between Christmas and New Year and between Diwali and Chinese New Year.

This isn’t about stopping the fun of the big displays but, instead, dealing with the misery of late-night fireworks that too many of us know across Peterborough. Nuisance fireworks is one of the biggest issues that I come across in surgeries and emails. Hundreds of you have contacted me since the election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill is not about ruining anybody’s fun or about clamping down on organised displays, but about dealing with the late-night misery that sometimes comes from inconsiderate use.

Andrew Pakes MP has backed calls to end late-night misery caused by nuisance fireworks

I live near Central Park, so I know first hand the frustration caused by these fireworks.

These fireworks can cause beloved pets to run away. Flashing lights and loud bangs can bring on panic attacks. At home displays can cause injuries. Furthermore, antisocial behaviour involving the use of fireworks is also a growing concern. The issue of year-round fireworks, meaning that there is essentially no break or solace for vulnerable people, is also worrying.

We need better enforcement, but it is always going to be hard for the police or council to catch groups letting them off late at night. That is why the Bill proposes to close the loophole on unlicensed sales and cut the private sale of some of the noisiest fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am confident, however, that the organisations backing the Bill, including numerous charities supporting veterans and animals, will continue campaigning for an overhaul of the current legislation regarding fireworks. We have spoken before about alternatives to traditional fireworks, such as large public displays rather than private ones, drone shows, and fireworks designed to be quiet or silent.

It is a pity that we ran out of time in the debate, but I will continue to fight for a more inclusive, environmentally friendly and pet safe future for firework displays in the UK.

•This coming Monday, 27 January, also marks Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberal of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I am really pleased that Peterborough will be marking this occasion at 12 noon on Monday with an event at St John the Baptist Church in the city centre. I have the privilege this year of attending the national Holocaust Memorial ceremony alongside survivors. In today’s uncertain world it is even more important that we never forget the suffering and sacrifice of millions of people killed in the Holocaust and later genocides.