Westminster Life: Raising the flag for our armed forces

Left to Right: Andrew Pakes MP, Cllr John Fox and Cllr Jason Mcnally

On Saturday we will mark Armed Forces Day in Peterborough and across the country, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the things that makes me proud to represent Peterborough is our city’s deep connection to the armed services and their families. Peterborough is a proud, working city, and we know just how much we owe to those who serve and have served. Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 28th June and gives us all a chance to come together and show our appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces, regulars, reservists, veterans, and their families.

So, it was a privilege to be part of the Armed Forces flag raising at the Town Hall on Monday, and to have spoken at the Armed Forces Family Day in Cathedral Square last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough is having a fantastic week of events to honour our military community. I want to thank Councillor Jason McNally, our Armed Forces Champion, for his dedication in organising this week, starting with the Armed Forces family day, packed with live music, stalls, and inspiring interviews with veterans and cadets. There will be further events in Cathedral Square on Saturday 28th.

These events bring our city together and remind us of the sacrifices made by those who serve, which is particularly poignant as this year we mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. With ongoing conflict in Ukraine and global tensions rising, supporting our Armed Forces is more important than ever. Peterborough is a city that stands proudly behind our military community, and I’m honoured to champion their cause in Parliament.

It was also great to join friends at the Millennium Centre at the weekend as part of the Windrush Day celebrations. This year is the 77th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Windrush to Britain and the community’s extraordinary contribution to our country. Peterborough brings together a rich mix of communities and the Windrush generation are a key part of what makes our city and country special.

We also got important news this week that will help improve Peterborough. The Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner MP, confirmed that the Government has now agreed the £48 million for the Station Quarter. This project has been talked about for years but its due to this government that we now have the money to get started. Thanks are due to all those involved including the council, LNER, Network Rail and our Mayor (and former MP). I’ve been doing my bit as well and it goes to show what we can achieve when we work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With extra police confirmed for our city, real progress on a new swimming pool, and now the Station Quarter funding secured, we’re seeing positive steps forward for Peterborough. There’s still plenty to do, but I remain focused on championing our city in Parliament and working with you to help Peterborough turn the corner after some challenging years.