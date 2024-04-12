Westminster Life: Now cap season off with promotion

Posh - winners at Wembley

At the time of writing they are in fourth place in League One, with games in hand and still a chance of automatic promotion.

But this last week was all about the Cup Final at Wembley.

It was truly amazing to see the 22,000 plus Posh fans at Wembley on Sunday enjoying the football and the icing on the cake when we came out on top.

Wycombe where worthy opponents having already beaten us this year, it was always going to be close and they put on a good display.

I was there at Wembley in 1992 when Posh were first promoted to League Division One (this was the first ever season of the Premier League and the Championship was then Division One). It seemed unbelievable that our plucky little club could have got that far.

But now success for the Posh doesn’t seem as unbelievable but almost a sense of expectation.

Darren Ferguson, one of our most successful managers, has done wonders for the club over the last decade and a half with multiple spells here and multiple promotions.

The game was tight, the first half quite cagey as both sides settled in but the second half was great.

After Wycombe equalised it seemed the inevitable extra time and potentially nail biting penalties could be on the cards.

But it was local lad and captain Harrison Burrows that netted both goals including the winner at the end of the game.

Being a childhood Posh fan this is the sort of day he would have dreamed of as a kid and what a performance from the young man.

Was it a cross or a shot? It doesn’t matter, all that matters was that it went in the back of the net.

I have said before that football and sport bring people together. The atmosphere inside and outside Wembley was contagious.

Anyone who regularly reads my column will know that I am always positive about Peterborough, not just because I am the MP but because this is my home.

I’ve still got my ’93 – ’94 retro pizza away shirt (which I’ve been told is now actually worth a few quid).

On a serious note, as the dust settles after the final, Peterborough still have the rest of the season and potentially play-offs to come.

What an amazing season it would be to win a trophy and get promoted to the Championship!

Peterborough deserve a stadium that matches their football prowess.

We are now a solidified League One club regularly challenging for promotion to the Championship and have now won the EFL Trophy twice in ten years.