Westminster Life: Making our city safer for all

This week in Westminster, Parliament voted for new action to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Anti-social behaviour and the state of our streets is one of the big issues that businesses and residents regularly raise with me. For too long, our city and neighbourhood centres have suffered from an unacceptable rise in antisocial behaviour, shoplifting, and street crime.

I’ve raised crime and anti-social behaviour in Parliament already, paying tribute to the great work by Peterborough Positive and local businesses to improve our city centre. My regular business street surgeries, supported by the Peterborough Positive team, provide valuable insights that inform my work and supply evidence I present directly to Ministers in Westminster. Which is why, this week, I was proud to be able to vote for the Crime and Policing Bill.

Alongside extra investment for neighbourhood policing in the city, the new Bill is about taking back our streets and town centres, restoring respect for law and order, and giving the police and local communities the support they need. We’re not just talking tough; we’re providing concrete tools to make a real difference.

Police cordon at a crime scene in Peterborough city centre

One of the key elements is the introduction of Respect Orders. These will allow the police to swiftly address persistent offenders of antisocial behaviour, tackling issues like public drinking and drug use that make our city centre feel unsafe. Unlike the old ASBOs, Respect Orders are designed to be more flexible and responsive, focusing on early intervention and support to prevent reoffending rather than simply punishing criminal behaviour as it happens.

We’re also putting an end to the “shoplifter’s charter” by removing the loophole created by the Conservative Government that effectively decriminalised shoplifting of goods under £200. Government reports show that in 2024, there were over 2000 incidences of shoplifting reported in the Peterborough area. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime; it harms local businesses, increases prices for everyone, and creates an atmosphere of lawlessness.

I’m already putting the pressure on the police to make the best use of the extra funding for neighbourhood policing that is coming to Peterborough. Nationally, this will see 13,000 extra neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs meaning more officers on the beat, working with council wardens and businesses.

The Bill also addresses serious violence against women and girls, violence against children, as well as online crime. We are strengthening Stalking Protection Orders and introducing a new criminal offence for spiking, so every woman and child in Peterborough can feel safe in our city centre, parks, and online.

Make no mistake: this Crime and Policing Bill is a vital step towards a safer Peterborough. It’s a key part of our Plan for Change, and I’m committed to working with local authorities, community groups, and local police to ensure it delivers real results for our city. I am determined to help create a Peterborough where everyone feels safe and secure.

I am proud to be part of a government that takes these concerns seriously. Our community deserves safe and thriving streets, and I am determined to see our Plan for Change deliver just that.