Westminster Life: Listening, Learning and the Journey to better SEND support

As summer recess begins, I wanted to take a moment to share how I’ll be spending these weeks away from the usual bustle of Westminster, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

For me, recess is never about stepping back, it’s a chance to step in locally, listening and learning from the people who call Peterborough home.

A particular focus over these coming months is the experiences and challenges faced by families, teachers, and young people in our city navigating the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system. Through countless conversations, both with parents and professionals, one thing is clear: the system meant to support our most vulnerable children and young people isn’t working as it should. Too many feel forced to battle bureaucracy just to access basic support, with families shouldering unnecessary stress and children missing out on their right to thrive.

That’s why, over the summer, I’ll be meeting with people from across our city for a series of discussions and forums, where I can get open and honest feedback about what’s not working and, more importantly, how we put it right. I want us to go back to first principles: What should a truly fair, effective SEND system look like? There are so many dedicated people in our city, working hard to do the very best for our SEND young people, sometimes in very difficult circumstances. So what works locally, and how do we make this best practice the norm? How can we empower people at all levels to work together so every child in Peterborough gets a fair chance?

In just a year, the Government has started laying foundations for real change. We’ve seen a £1 billion investment in high needs support and £740 million allocated to local councils, including an allocation of over £3 million for Peterborough, to adapt and create specialist places, ensuring more children can learn locally, near family and friends. New Best Start Family Hubs will help children and families get the early support proven to make a difference to lifelong outcomes. But sensible investment must be paired with listening and evidence.

There are promising programmes taking root. The Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) scheme is giving teachers better tools to understand and include every child. The Early Language Support for Every Child initiative is harnessing the expertise of the NHS to get children help earlier. And the Inclusion 2028 programme is opening up sports to young people who previously left out. All are driven by a simple belief: every child must be able to achieve and thrive, no matter their start.

My job now is to bring the voices of Peterborough, those of parents, carers, pupils, and educators, directly to the heart of these reforms. I’ll be feeding your views, your experience, and your expertise, straight through to ministers and, ultimately, into a new Schools White Paper set for the autumn. This isn’t government by soundbite, it’s change shaped by the people it matters most to.

As always, I want to hear from as many residents as possible. If you’ve got thoughts on SEND or experiences to share, I’d love to hear from you. Let’s make sure Peterborough’s voice is at the centre of building a system that truly works for every child