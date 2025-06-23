Westminster Life: Keeping our promise to our Armed Forces

Sam Carling MP on a visit to RAF Wittering

This week is Armed Forces Week – a time to celebrate and reflect on the enormous contribution of those who serve, have served, and the families who support them, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

In our part of the country, many people serve in the Armed Forces or have done so in the past. I’ve spoken to young people in cadets thinking about a future in uniform, and I’ve met with veterans who’ve spent decades giving back to their communities.

One thing is clear – the connection between our area and our Armed Forces is strong, and enduring.

That’s why I’m proud that this Labour Government is putting people at the heart of our defence plans – and taking real steps to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

After too many years of our service personnel being taken for granted, we’re raising morale and improving conditions. That includes the biggest pay rise for the Armed Forces in over 20 years, and a clear promise that no one serving will be paid less than the national living wage.

We’re also fixing the poor state of too much military housing. For years, service families have had to put up with damp homes, broken heating, and substandard repairs – including locally at RAF Wittering – whilst thousands of homes were sold off under a privatisation deal that never worked. Labour is now reversing that, bringing over 36,000 homes back into public hands, and investing £7 billion in military accommodation this Parliament.

We’re strengthening support for veterans too – with a new £50 million investment to establish a network of VALOUR centres across the country, giving former personnel better access to care, housing and employment support. That’s on top of new protections for veterans experiencing homelessness and the rollout of a recognised Veterans' Card.

And to make sure the voices of service personnel and their families are properly heard, we’re establishing the UK’s first-ever Armed Forces Commissioner. It will be a powerful new role, independent of government, focused on listening to those in uniform and making sure issues like kit, housing, and welfare don’t get ignored.

Our Armed Forces face new and growing challenges – and the job they do is more vital than ever. But meeting those challenges means supporting people, not just platforms. That’s exactly what this government is doing.

At local Armed Forces events this week, including the flag-raising ceremonies here in North West Cambridgeshire, I’ll be thinking of all those who serve – past and present. I’ll also be thinking of the families who sacrifice time together, move home frequently, and live with long periods of separation to support their loved ones.

This week is about saying thank you. But it’s also about making sure that gratitude is matched with action.

And I’m proud that we’re doing just that.