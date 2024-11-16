Westminster Life: Honouring the sacrifices made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​At the weekend, communities across our area came together to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, and Armistice Day on Monday, writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

As people gathered at local war memorials and churches, there was a powerful sense of collective memory and respect.

I was honoured to join the service in Peterborough, laying a wreath on behalf of our community and witnessing a tremendous turnout.

We honoured those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, taking a moment’s silence to reflect on the courage, resilience, and unity that shaped our nation’s history.

The wreaths on the War Memorial in Bridge Street, Peterborough, on Sunday

Each year, Remembrance Sunday offers us a chance to revisit the stories of veterans and civilians alike, reminding us that peace, like freedom, must be constantly safeguarded.

At memorials large and small, from the city centre to village greens, residents turned out to pay tribute. It was a humbling sight to see veterans, youth groups, civic leaders, and families united in remembrance. Our community continues to ensure that the memory of those who served remains alive, demonstrating the lasting impact of their sacrifice.

As we think about those who served in the world wars and more recent conflicts, we also recognise the role of remembrance in teaching younger generations.

Many local schools and youth organisations participated in these ceremonies, creating a bridge between past and present.

Through these experiences, young people learn not only about historical events but also about values like duty, courage, and compassion.

While Remembrance Sunday focuses our thoughts on the past, it also brings attention to the ongoing needs of veterans. We are reminded that support should not end with the closing notes of the bugle; it must extend throughout the year.

Many of our veterans continue to face challenges, whether in adjusting to civilian life, securing mental health support, or accessing medical care. Local charities and organisations play a critical role in supporting them but sustained community and government support is essential.

At Central Park, last month, I attended a poignant service unveiling new memorials dedicated to veterans impacted by Britain’s nuclear testing program over half a century ago. Cllr Alan Dowson, who was exposed to nuclear testing as a young serviceman in the Pacific, was there to witness the unveiling.

These memorials - the first of their kind in the UK - offer a fitting tribute to those who faced unique sacrifices in service. Reflecting on this tribute over Remembrance weekend, I commend everyone involved in ensuring these veterans’ contributions are honoured and remembered.

This week, let’s carry forward the spirit of Remembrance Sunday. As we move through our daily lives, may we continue to honour the sacrifices made, remain committed to supporting our veterans, and work towards a peaceful future that upholds the ideals for which they fought.