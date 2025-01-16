Westminster Life: Fighting for fairer housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week in Parliament, MPs had the opportunity to meet with the Managing Director of FirstPort, one of the largest property management companies in the UK. It was a conversation grounded in the stories and concerns I’ve heard from residents across our community – people frustrated by rising charges, unclear bills and slow maintenance work that leaves homes in disrepair, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Today, I’m pleased to share some positive steps forward but I’m also acutely aware that this is just the beginning.

During the meeting, several important concessions were secured that will make a real difference for affected residents. First and foremost, FirstPort has agreed to establish a system where residents can secure direct meetings with senior management. This isn’t just about accessibility; it’s about accountability. Residents deserve to be heard and they deserve action when things go wrong.

Second, they have agreed to create a dedicated MP’s hotline to FirstPort. This will allow me and my office to closely monitor any increases in service charges and ensure there is transparency in how these costs are calculated. The hotline will act as an early-warning system, giving us the tools to challenge unjustifiable hikes and demand proper breakdowns of bills.

FirstPort has also guaranteed that maintenance issues will be addressed promptly. For too long, residents have had to live with broken lifts, unclean communal areas, or unresolved repairs. This is a step towards restoring dignity and respect in how housing services are delivered.

These changes are a victory for the residents who have tirelessly campaigned and spoken out about their experiences. Yet, I couldn’t help but reflect on the bigger picture. The past 14 years have seen the housing market left to operate without proper oversight or accountability, creating a system where basic rights have often been overlooked. These concessions are not a groundbreaking leap forward; they are a return to what should have always been the case – centring human rights and human dignity in housing.

There is still much more to do. These changes are a step in the right direction, but FirstPort will be judged on their delivery not their promises.

The struggle of people in my constituency reflects the need for broader reforms to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and well-maintained housing. From fixing the broken leasehold system to building more social and affordable homes, to seeing through the Renters Rights Bill, the fight for fairer housing must continue.

I want to thank all the residents who shared their stories with me and who continue to use their voices to hold companies such as FirstPort to account. Your determination and advocacy have made these changes possible. Together, we are proving that when we stand up for what is right, progress is possible.

If you’re affected by housing issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. We’re here to listen, support and fight for the change you deserve.