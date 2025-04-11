Westminster Life: Farm attraction is a vital local institution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting Sacrewell Farm, just outside Wansford. While it’s a place many families already know and love, it’s not just a local attraction – it’s a working charity with great educational benefits, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Since 1964, Sacrewell has been operated by the William Scott Abbott Trust, a charity committed to helping people connect with the countryside and understand how their food is produced.

It was fantastic to hear more about their work and to meet some of the staff and volunteers who keep this vital part of our rural heritage running.

Every year, Sacrewell welcomes thousands of schoolchildren through its gates.

Their education team works closely with schools across our area to deliver tailored learning experiences – from farm workshops to residential ‘farm camp’ trips.

These visits help children understand where their food comes from, get hands-on with nature, and partake in countryside learning that supports the national curriculum.

Alongside formal education, Sacrewell runs seasonal events and activities that bring rural life to life – from lambing and farming demos to workshops on heritage crafts and tours of their historic 18th-century watermill.

There’s also a real focus on preserving rare breeds and rural skills, giving visitors a chance to learn about farming practices past and present.

What’s clear is that Sacrewell isn’t just somewhere for a fun day out – though it absolutely is that too.

It’s a vital local institution, keeping countryside knowledge alive and accessible for future generations.

Whether it’s showcasing endangered breeds like the British Landrace pig or the Golden Guernsey goat, or teaching children how to muck out a stable, Sacrewell offers increasingly rare experiences for the next generation.

As a charity, they rely on support from visitors, donations, and sponsors to keep going. That includes caring for their livestock, maintaining heritage buildings like the watermill, and making sure the site stays accessible to all.

I’m keen to support them with the investment they’ve got planned in a new cafe and other facilities, and I’d really encourage everyone to help out more generally however we can – whether that’s planning a visit, making a donation, or simply spreading the word about the brilliant work they do.

One of the highlights of my visit was meeting one of their newest arrivals – a newborn lamb, just 24 hours old. It was a lovely moment, and a reminder of the life and learning that Sacrewell is all about.

Places like Sacrewell are a big part of what makes our region so special. I’m looking forward to working with the team to explore how we can help bring further investment into their facilities, so they can keep inspiring and educating for many years to come.