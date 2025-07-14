Westminster Life: Clamping Down on Nuisance Driving

Sam Carling MP and Dame Diana Johnson MP, the Minister for Policing, Fire & Crime Prevention

For far too long, residents living near Pleasure Fair Meadow car park in Peterborough have had to put up with noise, litter, dangerous driving and intimidation, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve raised this issue repeatedly – both locally and in Parliament – because people shouldn’t have to feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods.

Now, I’m pleased to say we’re finally seeing action. After months of pressure from residents and councillors, Labour-led Peterborough City Council has introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) at the site – a formal legal tool designed to crack down on persistent anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year alone, more than 75 incidents of reckless driving and unauthorised car meets have been logged at the car park. Residents have reported engines revving, tyres screeching late into the night, and gatherings of hundreds of vehicles drifting. This behaviour isn’t just a nuisance – it’s dangerous, intimidating, and totally unacceptable.

The PSPO gives the police and council new powers to deal with this head-on. It bans a wide range of anti-social and dangerous activities on the site, from street racing and loud music to obstructing roads and using threatening or abusive language. It also outlaws the promotion or organisation of car meets in the area, including on social media, which has become a common tactic.

Anyone breaching the order can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice or fined up to £1000 on prosecution. That’s a serious consequence, and a clear signal that this kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

What’s important is that this action has been shaped by the community. Earlier this year, the Council launched a public consultation, and the response was overwhelming. Nearly 90% of respondents backed the PSPO, citing sleepless nights, fear for their children’s safety, and damage to their mental health. These aren’t abstract statistics – they’re the real-world impact of a situation that had gone on for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the PSPO alone won’t solve every problem. We need it to be properly enforced, supported by visible policing and active engagement. And in the long term, we need better opportunities for young people, too, so public spaces don’t end up being misused out of boredom or frustration.

But this is an important step. And I want to thank everyone who’s spoken up about it – from residents who filled in the consultation, to those who’ve contacted my office or spoken with me directly.

If you’re affected by a similar issue, or if you see anti-social behaviour continuing despite the new order, please let me know. I’ll keep working to make sure the PSPO is enforced properly and that everyone in our city feels safe where they live.