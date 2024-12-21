Westminster Life: Behind the scenes at RAF Wittering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, I had the privilege of joining colleagues from across the country to visit RAF Wittering, a cornerstone of our local community, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Located just off the A1, this station has a proud legacy stretching back over a century, and it remains a vital hub for the RAF today.

Many of us in the region are familiar with the distinctive sound of aircraft training overhead, but the reality of what goes on behind the scenes at RAF Wittering is truly remarkable. The base is home to the Support Force, the RAF’s specialist logistics and engineering team, which enables, sustains and recovers operations across the globe. Their work ensures that essential supplies, equipment, and infrastructure are delivered wherever they are needed, often in the most challenging circumstances.

The personnel at RAF Wittering are experts in their fields, and during my visit, I was struck by the sheer breadth of skills and expertise on display. From the engineers who maintain and repair vital equipment to the logistics teams that keep operations running smoothly, everyone I met was deeply committed to their role. It is no exaggeration to say that the work done here plays a crucial part in maintaining our national security.

RAF Wittering hosted the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme visit. 14 members of Parliament were shown the capabilities of each squadron based at RAF Wittering and had lunch cooked by number 3 Mobile Catering Squadron.

One of the things I found most inspiring was the strong sense of teamwork and camaraderie among everyone at the base. Whether they are preparing for an overseas deployment, responding to a humanitarian crisis, or delivering critical training to the next generation of RAF personnel, their dedication to working together toward a shared goal is something we can all learn from.

Visiting RAF Wittering was also a reminder of the importance of supporting our armed forces personnel and their families. Serving in the military comes with unique challenges, and it is vital that we, as a society, do everything we can to ensure they have access to the support and opportunities they deserve. That includes providing excellent education for their children, ensuring they can access high-quality healthcare, and helping veterans transition into civilian life when they leave the forces. That’s why I welcome the government’s recent announcement that military housing will be brought back into public hands – including 431 homes here in North West Cambridgeshire. This landmark deal will save taxpayers £230 million a year while ensuring military families have homes fit for their service and sacrifice, which right now is not the case.

RAF Wittering is a shining example of the professionalism, innovation, and community spirit that make the RAF such an extraordinary institution. I am deeply grateful to everyone at the base for their warm welcome and for the vital work they do every day.

As this is my final column of the year, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone across North West Cambridgeshire a peaceful festive season and a very happy New Year. I’d also like to pay particular thanks to everyone that will be working over the Christmas period, to keep our country’s services going. Here’s to a healthy, happy, and prosperous 2024 for us all.