Westminster Life: A Year in Review

One of the best bits of being our MP is seeing Peterborough from all angles whether it’s celebrating our summer events or helping residents at one of my advice surgeries. Politics isn’t always the ding-dong of PMQs every Wednesday, it’s mostly the hard work of bringing people together and improving our city.

As I approach my first anniversary as your MP, I want to say thank you. Especially to the charities, businesses, faith groups, and communities who have welcomed me over the past year. Being visible and accessible is a priority for me, and I am inspired seeing the dedication so many show in making Peterborough better.

One highlight was the opening of Peterborough College’s Green Technology Centre, preparing a new generation for traditional trades and the green jobs of the future. Apprenticeships are close to my heart and are the key to unlocking our city’s potential. Under the last Government, the number of apprenticeship starts dropped, I want to reverse that trend. I am lucky to help lead the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships in Westminster, putting Peterborough’s voice at the heart of national reform, making apprenticeships more accessible and flexible.

After tireless campaigning by so many we are also seeing progress on extra policing for Peterborough. Thanks to businesses and community groups like Peterborough Positive, we will see an initial boost of 10 police officers over this summer, funded by Labour’s Neighbourhood Police Guarantee. We need more, but it is a start, and I will keep fighting for the resources we need. This, alongside new Respect Orders and closing the shoplifting loophole, are further steps to protect our community and restore confidence in our streets.

The government’s sign-off on the £47.8 million Station Quarter Renewal project is a landmark moment, and one I have been fighting hard for with the help of the council, LNER and many others.

At the same time, the city-centre pool is a step closer to reality. The recent council summit brought together local swimming groups, the Mayoral team, and both local MPs to shape the business case. At the Spending Review, the Chancellor named our proposed sports quarter, including a new pool, as one of three projects first in line for a share of a new £240 million funding pot. This is a huge win for campaigners and proof of what we can achieve together.

One of the best policies from this government’s first year is the expansion of free school meals and breakfast clubs, which will lift thousands of children out of relative poverty and put hundreds of pounds back into parents’ pockets. Peterborough is also a test area for the Family Hubs programme, with the new Gladstone Family Hub providing tailored support for families across the city. These measures, along with Start for Life funding, are making a real difference for our youngest residents and their families.