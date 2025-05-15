Westminster Life: A fair and effective approach to our borders

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference on immigration at Downing Street (Getty Images)

Britain is a generous and welcoming country, but it’s right to want a say over who comes here, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

​Our mix of communities is one of the things I love about Peterborough. Our public services are stronger, and our city better, because of immigration. But the rules need to be fair – a point I made to the Home Secretary this week in Parliament.

Immigration is one of those issues that goes beyond the headlines in Westminster; it’s something that touches lives right here in Peterborough. Our city has always been a place where people from around the world have come to work hard and build a better life. That diversity is part of what makes Peterborough special. But it’s also true that the system hasn’t been working as it should, and many of you have told me about the real pressures it’s put on wages, schools, housing and the NHS.

This week, the Prime Minister announced a new Immigration White Paper. After years of promises that Brexit would bring tighter border controls, we’ve instead seen record Channel crossings and a growing sense that the system has become chaotic and unfair. Net migration has soared, and the impact has been felt in our classrooms, surgeries and neighbourhoods. The old approach simply wasn’t delivering the control or fairness people expect.

The new plan is about getting the basics right: making sure that migration supports our economy and public services, and that those who come here are ready to contribute. That means clearer rules on who can work, study or join family in the UK, while closing loopholes that have let too many slip through the net. We’ve already seen a 40% drop in visas since the new government took office, but there’s more to do to make the system fair for everyone.

At the heart of this is a simple principle: Britain should remain open to those who want to contribute, but we need a system that works for local people too. If you want to make a life -here, you should be ready to learn our language, get involved in the community, and help build our shared future. Employers must also invest in local workers, not just rely on overseas recruitment.

I know many of you are concerned about the use of hotels like the Dragonfly as emergency accommodation for asylum seekers. I’ve made it clear to Ministers that this is the wrong approach – for residents, local businesses, and those seeking safety. A point I raised again in Parliament this week.

Decisions about where people are housed shouldn’t be left to private companies with little accountability to our community. I’ll keep pushing for solutions that treat everyone with dignity and fairness and put Peterborough’s needs first.

We need a system that is firm, fair and rooted in common sense, one that restores trust and puts our city back in control. As always, if you have views or concerns, please get in touch.

My job is to be your voice, and together we can build an immigration system that works for Peterborough and for Britain.