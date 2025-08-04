Town Hall View: Working to modernise democracy

Cllrs Dennis Jones and Mohammed Jamil

As someone who has been involved in politics since the age of 13 when my father, former Central Ward Cllr Mohammad Hussain JP, became the first member of an ethnic minority to be elected on to Peterborough City Council, I’m delighted that our Labour government is modernising democracy in this country, having revealed plans to lower the voting age to 16, write city council deputy leader Mohammed Jamil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement caused a lot of debate which is wholly understandable, given that this is the biggest change to the voting process since 1969, when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.

Personally, I think it’s a good idea as it gets people involved in the democratic process at an early age. Young people learn about democracy and voting at secondary school, so they are well informed by the age of 16. Giving them the vote at 16 gets them in the habit of voting at an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also worth considering that many 16 and 17-year-olds already work or serve in the military. I think it’s only fair that these young people, who are paying taxes, have their say on how that money is spent by government.

In my ward in Peterborough there are 10,000 eligible voters but only 3,000 people regularly vote in elections, so again I think anything which supports more people to get out and vote is a good thing for democracy.

Society is ever-changing and technological advances are allowing young people to get their voices heard more than in the past. They have valid opinions about what is happening in their city and deserve the chance to have a say on who represents them.

My own children and other children in my family are more involved in politics than the average young person simply because of my influence, but many young people may previously have felt disengaged with the political process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By allowing 16 year-olds to vote, we will be getting young people interested in politics and voting, which ultimately is a good thing.

Despite the weather taking a turn for the worse of late, I hope everyone is enjoying the summer and there is plenty going on in Peterborough, despite what some people may say.

I’m delighted that Bretton Water Park and Central Park paddling pool are open for the school summer holidays and hope that families are once again enjoying the fun experiences that the attractions have to offer.

Families can also enjoy searching for Shaun the Sheep as part of another excellent event hosted by the Cathedral. Twelve larger-than-life Shaun the Sheep sculptures, each one brought to life by a different artist, are nestled in and around the stunning surroundings of the beautiful venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more fun-filled activities at Flag Fen and Ferry Meadows, plus our Family Hubs are hosting a series of free events over the next few weeks, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk for full details.

Finally, residents have a hugely important opportunity to influence how nature is restored and protected across the region.

A public consultation is open for The Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) and is being led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. The public survey is open for comments until Thursday 11 September and is inviting residents, businesses, landowners and farmers to have their say on key environmental priorities. You can also suggest ideas that will guide long-term nature recovery efforts.

I urge everyone to have their say.