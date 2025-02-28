Town Hall View: Supporting arts and culture, but taking  action to help families in need

Last week the council took a positive step forward when members approved the budget for the new financial year, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

As the Deputy Leader said in his column two weeks ago, it’s the most important job that a councillor must do each year. Not only do we have a legal duty to set a balanced budget, but without doing so we cannot collect or spend money to provide the services that residents across our city rely on.

Since taking control of the council last May, we’ve continued with a collaborative approach to budget setting, something introduced by the Conservatives before us, giving members from all parties the chance to contribute towards how we spend the council’s money.

So, to say that I was both saddened and disappointed by those councillors who chose to vote against the budget, or abstain from the vote, is an understatement.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes (left) and Peterborough City Council leader cllr Dennis Jones (right) announce the new funding for Peterborough Museum

I can perhaps understand those who chose to abstain – although going by social media there are many residents who cannot.

What I fail to understand is why 18 members chose to vote against the budget, knowing that by doing so it could have led to the council failing to deliver a balanced budget.

What would they have done differently? Frankly, not one of them articulated this at the meeting last week, nor had they done so via our cross-party Financial Sustainability Working Group. I am old enough and, I hope, wise enough to recognise that it’s politics.

That’s all you can put it down to, and political point scoring, sadly, came before the greater good of the city and residents last week.

Although it was a tough budget setting process, I am content with our plan for 2025/26. We’ll be spending more money on care for the elderly and vulnerable and supporting children and families. Growth and regeneration will also remain a priority, as it will attract more and better paid jobs for residents and put more money into the local economy and, honestly, that’s all I have ever wanted to do since becoming involved with local politics.

Following public consultation, a number of savings proposals were changed to reflect the feedback received. The Lido will open for a new season this Spring and the cafes at the Lido, Flag Fen, Vivacity Premier Fitness, and the Museum and Art Gallery, will remain open pending work with the operator to achieve at least a break-even offer. We continue to work hard to find a way to allow the museum to remain open for as many days as possible. The hard work does not stop here; we now must deliver the budget in full, and we are committed to doing so. The Government is clearly listening and understands the significant challenges facing local government, with more money coming our way in 2025/26 than we expected.

On that note, I’d like to welcome two announcements of additional funding in the past week. I was delighted to join city MP Andrew Pakes in announcing £137,000 of government funding for improvements at Peterborough Museum, including a new lift.

Not only is the current government supporting arts and culture, but it’s also taking effective action to help children and families in need of vital support. Free breakfast clubs are being introduced into primary schools nationwide to help cut child poverty as part of a £30m scheme.

The first 750 schools to benefit have been announced and here in Peterborough, we have two schools which have received funding for this - John Henry Newman at Hampton and Northborough Primary.

The breakfast clubs are aimed at improving school attendance, educational performance and attainment, as well as being a primary lever for reducing poverty, driving up standards and improving opportunities for all.

At last week’s Full Council meeting members also signed off our new Corporate Strategy, setting out what we are prioritising to deliver for residents and the city in the coming years.

It incorporates feedback from residents, including the need for a greater focus on improving the city centre, recognising the value of leisure and culture in the city, and including reference to support for young people with learning disabilities as they transition into adulthood and beyond.

As we approach nine months in charge of the council, I hope that residents can see that we are a listening administration, and we are willing to adapt and change following feedback.

We will continue to keep listening, and engaging with residents, as we strive to achieve the priorities set out in our updated Corporate Strategy. In doing so, we will protect and support those in the city who need our help the most and create a city of opportunity for all.

One of our priorities is to provide good quality homes across all tenures in the city, including the private rental sector. The vast majority of landlords in Peterborough provide a vital service, but whenever our housing standards team uncovers evidence of landlords flouting the law they act.

Council officers recently prosecuted a rogue landlord who was heavily fined by the courts for housing a family in a prohibited property with several hazards - for a second time. Tariq Mahmood Khan was convicted for Failure to comply with a Prohibition Order and ordered to pay costs of £1,720 during a recent hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court - just over a year after being convicted of the same offence relating to the same property.

Given Khan’s repeat offending, we will now consider applying for a banning order which will prevent him from operating as a landlord, as well as adding his details to the national rogue landlord database.

Finally, I’d like to wish Ramadan Mubarak to those observing the month of Ramadan which begins on Saturday.