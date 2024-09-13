Town Hall View: New bus plans are just the ticket

Transport Minister Louise Haigh on the bus at ARU Peterborough with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambs MP Sam Carling

​I’m excited about the government’s plans to reform bus services across the country, which are set to have a positive impact here in Peterborough, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitehall is changing the way buses are run nationally by giving powers back to local leaders with the overall aim of improving services for all.

Earlier this week we welcomed Transport Secretary Louise Haigh MP to Peterborough where she joined local dignitaries including Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Dr Nik Johnson to learn more about what we’re doing here to improve our buses, including the CPCA’s current Bus Franchising consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her trip, she visited Peterborough Station Quarter where she found out more about the project to revamp the station and revitalise the area surrounding it to enhance connectivity, accessibility and overall experience for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Louise then boarded a bus to ARU Peterborough and was accompanied by CPCA Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, Deputy Mayor Anna Smith and Peterborough’s MP Andrew Pakes. On arrival at ARU, she was met by North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and ARU’s Principal Ross Renton.

The new Better Buses Bill will get local leaders delivering services in a way which suits the needs of their communities and aims to end the ‘postcode lottery’ of previous administrations by taking steps to improve bus services and increase passenger numbers.

I think it’s fantastic that this new Labour government understands that communities and economies in places like Peterborough need improved public transport and we will work closely with the CPCA to help make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so, we can help our communities to be better connected, reduce traffic congestion and provide accessible transportation for everyone. Being able to provide a reliable, efficient and regular bus network for people to travel across the city and to areas outside of Peterborough is vitally important to help our residents to get work, visit friends and family and explore the area.

On this subject, I would like to remind everyone to take part in the CPCA’s Bus Franchising consultation. It runs until November 20 and will only take a few minutes of your time. Visit www.cpca-yourvoice.co.uk/bus-franchising-consultation/

Like most people I like a trip to the cinema so the news that Queensgate’s new Odeon will be opening later this year was very welcome indeed!

The new facility will boast eight state-of-the-art Luxe screens, over 600 plush seats, food and drink options and provide 40 new jobs. I’m thrilled with this news because as a council, we work with partners such as Queensgate, to help make the city centre an attractive and welcoming place for residents, shoppers and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes without saying that having a world-renowned cinema operator coming to the heart of our city is a huge boost for everyone, especially considering the recent struggles all cities have faced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the Odeon open its doors and experiencing our new silver screens for myself. I wonder what will be showing when it opens?

If your child is due to start primary or secondary school next September, you can now apply for a place for them.

There is always high demand for school places in Peterborough and our admissions team works tirelessly to try to ensure that children get a place at their preferred school, but we’re urging parents to be aware of the deadlines for applications and to apply before them, preferably online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by 31 October this year, with offers sent to parents on 3 March 2025. Families of children due to start at primary or junior school next September must complete their application by 15 January 2025, with offers sent on 16 April 2025.

For more information about school admissions and to apply for places see the council website.

With winter around the corner, we are keen to make people aware of energy saving measures that are available to residents.

The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) closes to new referrals on October 31, for eligible homes not heated by mains gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many people in Peterborough who may not be aware of these energy saving measures available, which could include insulation upgrades, air source pumps, solar panels and more.

Many residents have benefitted from this scheme and I would urge people to look into it - more information on https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/campaigns/local-energy-advice-partnership